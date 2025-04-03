Box Office: What does the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 promise for its theatrical performance?

The trailer for Kesari: Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar’s next period court-room drama release, has officially released today. This Dharma Productions film is currently one of the most hyped movies of Hindi cinema, largely due to its subject based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, featuring R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday and Simon Paisley Day as the lead.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the fight of justice featuring Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair going against the British empire. Ananya Panday stars as the female lead of the film with R. Madhavan and Simon Paisley Day as the leading antagonists of the film.

How Much Hype does Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer Generate?

There are several reasons behind the hype of Kesari: Chapter 2 one of which is its already popular and heart wrenching subject from the British era. Another factor is R. Madhavan whose most recent performances feature him playing an antagonist in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. With his return in the film as a dark shaded villain standing with the British Empire, the movie is sure to catch eyes for the performance and screen presence of R. Madhavan.

Another additional but a surely helpful factor for the film is its genre. A court-room drama is a very interesting genre which if done right can get the audience to stay on the edge of their seats till the last moment, supported by the perfect amount of drama the film needs. Along with it being marketed as a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s hit movie Kesari and garnished by nationalism, Kesari Chapter 2 can prove to be a box office blockbuster.

Box Office Expectations from Kesari Chapter 2

Putting all of its possible factors into consideration, an opening day of Rs 7 crore looks like an easy expectation for this period court-room drama. The film is also going to clash with Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming sci-fi horror comedy The Bhootnii. While it is not a strong competitor, a minor dent to Kesari: Chapter 2 by this Sanjay Dutt starrer is always expected.

The trailer for both Kesari: Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii is out and with this current stage, only chartbuster songs can boost the box office hype for either of those films. Which one of the two releases are you more excited for? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

