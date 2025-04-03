Gachiakuta Chapter 133: Zanka Reunites With His Siblings; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read and More

The last Gachiakuta chapter saw Mymo officially open the Doll Festival in Shumina City. A surprise for attendees is hinted at. Rudo, despite being amazed by the event’s grandeur, remained focused on finding the White Crow for clues on the Choker Maker. However, he struggles due to the crowd.

Advertisement

Enjin, recalling Semiu’s question about why he cares for Rudo, reminded Zanka and Riyo of their mission. Amo questioned Fu’s reluctance to officially join the Cleaners. Meanwhile, Zanka spotted his siblings, Goka and Kiyoka, arriving at the festival alongside the Hell Guard.

Gachiakuta Chapter 133 will likely explore the Hell Guard’s reason for attending the festival. Kiyoka, the Captain of the Red Horn company, has brought her unit to capture a specific target. This could end up leading to a battle in the chapter.

Additionally, Zanka’s reunion with his siblings may reveal more about his past and their current objectives. While this transpires, Rudo will continue his search for the White Crow , potentially encountering new obstacles or uncovering vital information regarding the Choker Maker.

Gachiakuta Chapter 133 is set to drop on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, fans outside Japan can get a head start and read it on April 8, thanks to time zone differences. There’s no announced break, so readers can look forward to accessing it at the scheduled time.

Advertisement

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 133 via Kodansha’s K Manga service. Currently, the service is available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. Users will need to purchase points to read the latest chapters on both the app as well as the official website.

For more updates from the Gachiakuta manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Gachiakuta Chapter 132: Rudo To Look For White Crow; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More