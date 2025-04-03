Kim Kardashian Calls 'Panic' Family Meeting Over Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Kanye West: 'Everyone's Scared...'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have encountered new troubles, prompting the Kardashians to hold an emergency meeting. According to close sources, the SKIMS founder, who is already anxious about the custody of the children she shares with Kanye West, was joined by her family members for support.

This comes after a series of disturbing rants shared by the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper, in which he even dragged Jay-Z and Beyoncé into the controversy.

According to an insider, Kim, 44, and her sisters — Kourtney, 45, Khloé, 40, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27 — came together with their mother, Kris Jenner, to stand against Kanye West.

“Everyone’s scared — not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting,” the source told RadarOnline.com.

The insider further revealed that during the family meeting, Kris urged Kim to get her attorneys involved, as the mother of four is “done. She wants legal action, sole custody — whatever it takes to keep the kids safe.”

“She knows Kanye. The second lawyers get involved, he’ll go nuclear. He thrives on chaos, and she doesn’t want to light the match,” the source said, explaining Kim Kardashian’s cautious approach.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share joint custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Interestingly, even though the children live with their mother full-time, Kanye West still has a say in their lives.

However, in light of the All of the Lights singer’s recent actions, Kim Kardashian has become increasingly anxious and is now considering stripping the rapper of any influence he holds over their children.

This comes after Kanye West recently featured their daughter, North, rapping on his latest track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine—a move Kim reportedly never approved.

According to an insider, the highly acclaimed media personality felt both betrayed and blindsided by the decision.

