6 celebrities who melt our hearts with their cutest dimples and perfect smiles

1 / 6

Harry Styles' charming smile

There's something so heartwarming about dimpled smiles that they completely light up one's face. Among popular celebrities, you are fan of those stars who have gorgeous smiles thanks to their adorable dimples. Be it Harry Styles' charming grin or Kate Middleton's poised smile, these celebrities make our hearts melt every time they flaunt their dimples. The craze to get dimples like these celebrities once got so real that fans have even tried getting a dimpleplasty which is a procedure that allows one to get dimples through plastic surgery. Among Hollywood celebs if there's one face that is sure to pop up in your mind when you think of dimples, it's definitely going to be someone like Miranda Kerr. The actress' cute smile with deep dimples is beyond adorable and makes her one of the prettiest actresses in Hollywood. Among other celebs who have also been lucky to have been gifted with those amazing dimples include Brad Pitt, Jennifer Garner, Ariana Grande and so on. Whenever these celebs smile, they set hearts racing considering fans can't handle the sweetness of it. Let's take a look at our favourite celebrities who boast of gorgeous dimpled smiles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images