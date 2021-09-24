6 celebrities who melt our hearts with their cutest dimples and perfect smiles

There's something so heartwarming about dimpled smiles that they completely light up one's face. Among popular celebrities, you are fan of those stars who have gorgeous smiles thanks to their adorable dimples. Be it Harry Styles' charming grin or Kate Middleton's poised smile, these celebrities make our hearts melt every time they flaunt their dimples. The craze to get dimples like these celebrities once got so real that fans have even tried getting a dimpleplasty which is a procedure that allows one to get dimples through plastic surgery. Among Hollywood celebs if there's one face that is sure to pop up in your mind when you think of dimples, it's definitely going to be someone like Miranda Kerr. The actress' cute smile with deep dimples is beyond adorable and makes her one of the prettiest actresses in Hollywood. Among other celebs who have also been lucky to have been gifted with those amazing dimples include Brad Pitt, Jennifer Garner, Ariana Grande and so on. Whenever these celebs smile, they set hearts racing considering fans can't handle the sweetness of it. Let's take a look at our favourite celebrities who boast of gorgeous dimpled smiles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ariana Grande is a gift that keeps giving. As if her brilliant voice wasn't enough to keep us going, the singer also has the sweetest dimples that will make your heart skip a beat.
The Duchess of Cambridge is easily one of the most polite and poised personalities you will see. While Middleton's philanthropy may be saving the world, her cute smile has also been saving us from having bad days.
Jennifer Garner is another celebrity whose smile will forever remain etched in our hearts. Her evident dimples give her a cheerful look that further compliments her already amazing persona.
Miranda Kerr makes everything look effortless and amazing when she smiles. Kerr's adorable dimples light up her face in the most adorable way and this is one smile that you don't want to miss.
The Hollywood hunk has always managed to send fans in a tizzy with his performances. His charming smile has also been a major appeal in making us fall for all his amazing characters.