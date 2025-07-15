Building the Band: Nicole Scherzinger Dedicates Singing Reality Show to Late Liam Payne: ‘Would’ve Never Continued to...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Building the Band is out on Netflix, and it is quite an emotional moment for the fans of Liam Payne. The late musician is appearing in the final project, where he has stepped into the shoes of a mentor, helping the singer build a band.

Advertisement

The Strip That Down crooner stars alongside Nicole Scherzinger in the Netflix show.

Days after the first few episodes of the show were dropped on the streaming platform, Scherzinger paid a heartfelt tribute to Payne, who passed away in October 2024, at the age of 31.

Nicole Scherzinger’s parting words for late Liam Payne

Nicole Scherzinger made an appearance on The Seth Meyers Show, where she praised Liam Payne and claimed that she had fun working alongside the One Direction band member.

She said, “We’ve dedicated this show to Liam,” referring to the Netflix show. The songstress further added, “We’re so proud of him. He had such an amazing time. We had so much fun doing the show together and he’s such a beautiful, kind soul and heart.”

While the filming of the reality show was completed before Payne’s death, Scherzinger claimed that they “would’ve never continued to share the show” if the late musician’s family had not allowed it.

Advertisement

The Buttons singer further stated that Payne’s family was “actually there in the process with it while we filmed it, and we’re just really proud of him and I’m excited for everyone to see Liam shine.”

Meanwhile, Liam Payne passed away after falling from the balcony of his hotel room, which was located on the third floor. The Night Changes singer was in Buenos Aires at the time of his death.

As for the show, Building the Band is hosted by Backstreet Boys fame AJ McLean, where the contestants are in search of their perfect band members. While they cannot see their fellow participants, the selection would be done only by hearing their voice.

Building the Band is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Broadway Star Nicole Scherzinger Faces Criticism For Her Reaction To Election Results On Social Media; DEETS