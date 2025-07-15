BTS' Jungkook’s new Instagram username sparks absurd dating rumors with aespa’s Winter, fans debunk possibility

BTS's Jungkook has made an unexpected return to Instagram after 2 years, creating a new personal account that has generated immense excitement among fans. The artist's chosen username has garnered significant attention. Some interpreted it as a reference to aespa's Winter and theorized about their romantic relationship. These rumors, however, were quickly dispelled by fans, who labeled the speculators as delusional.

Advertisement

Jungkook's Instagram username allegedly hints at aespa's Winter

Jungkook's new Instagram account, unveiled on July 14, included the username @imjunkook, whose simplest explanation is an abbreviated form of 'I am Jungkook'. aespa fans, however, linked it up with Winter, as the first part of her Instagram username matches that of the BTS member's. Her official handle is @imwinter, and this was enough to rekindle the dating rumors between the two artists.

The speculators took things to the next level as Jungkook changed his username to @mnijungkook. As per them, the username was a nod to Winter's real name, Kim Min Jeong. They substantiated the claim by explaining the theory with "mnijungkook = minjungkook = minjung = minjeong." Fans of both the artists found it absolutely absurd and rallied to defend them.

Fans debunk Jungkook and Winter's dating rumor

A fan took to social media to address the growing concern regarding prying into celebrities' personal lives and spreading baseless rumors about them. They debunked the dating rumors, stating, "all the shipping ‘evidence’ doesn’t even make sense. the ideas shippers come up with really get to you all." Another wrote, "im genuinely so tried [tired] seeing them forcing things to connect stupid delusional mofo LET JUNGKOOK LIVE FREE pls."

Advertisement

The fans urged the rumor spreaders to put aside their shipping biases and look at the facts objectively. They felt that the only way to make people stop linking Jungkook with anyone and everyone was him introducing his real life partner someday. "i wish that someday he’d finally introduce his real girl instead of moping around & letting his fans harass every female idol in existence but never him," a fan said.

This incident once again demonstrated the fierce loyalty and support of K-pop fans, who stand guard against any perceived threats or negativity surrounding their beloved idols.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook returns to Instagram with new personal account after 2 years, fans hope this one ‘lasts long’