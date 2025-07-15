'Chaotic live': BTS' V left disheartened by fans' silent treatment, gets cheered up by Jimin's sheer top

BTS is back with their entertaining group livestreams, recapturing the vibes of their pre-military era. Amid the utter chaos dominating their July 15 lives, the camaraderie among the members seems unchanged. Among the most hilarious moments of the broadcast was V's concern over perceived silent treatment from fans, which saddened him. However, his mood quickly shifted when Jimin's goofy moment had him in splits.

BTS' V thinks fans ignored him during live broadcast

During Kim Taehyung aka V's short July 14 Weverse live, fans demanded him to hold one on Instagram as well. He kept his word and went live on the app on July 15; however, not being very well-versed with the technicalities of it, he faced trouble in communicating with fans. The BTS member waited for some time to read fan comments and reply to them; however, to his surprise, nobody wrote anything.

Due to that, V looked visibly sad and stated, "I apologize but, could you perhaps leave even just one comment?" It made fans crack up because it was his account's privacy setting that did not allow fans to drop comments during the live. The Winter Bear singer, not being aware of the issue, thought that BTS ARMY was giving him the silent treatment, leading him to end the live.

BTS' V cheered up by Jimin's antics after the silent treatment moment

After V's failed solo livestream, he held the next one with his fellow members. RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook made occasional appearances in the broadcast, thrilling fans. The live's most memorable moment came when Jimin, while browsing through V's clothes, found a sheer top and decided to wear it. Seeing him in the exposing fit caused the V and RM to burst out laughing.

Jimin's silly moment erased V's previous disheartenment in an instant. Thus, the livestream brought back the group's classic chemistry and playful vibe, which the fans missed for a long time. Omg my heart is soo full right now I really missed theirs chaotic live," remarked a fan, expressing their joy.

