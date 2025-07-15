LiAngelo Ball divorce: Rashida Nicole accuses Nikki Mudarris of harassment during pregnancy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of online harassment.

LiAngelo ‘Gelo’ Ball’s already dramatic split from Rashida Nicole has taken a volatile turn. Just days after he filed for divorce, Rashida publicly accused his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris of harassing her during her pregnancy—allegations that have exploded across social media.

What began as a quiet legal separation has escalated into a public war of words between the two women once closest to the former NBA athlete-turned-rapper.

Rashida goes public with harassment allegations

On Sunday, Rashida Nicole posted a fiery Instagram Story aimed squarely at Ball’s former partner, Nikki Mudarris, following her appearance on The Jason Lee Show. In the televised interview, Mudarris claimed Ball dumped her via text shortly after the birth of their second child, saying he had “got someone pregnant.”

Rashida fired back, claiming Mudarris had been privately tormenting her throughout her pregnancy. “This lady has harassed me the entire time behind the scenes,” she wrote, “trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby…” Though she avoided naming Mudarris directly.

Nikki’s side and Ball’s silence

Nikki has not directly responded to Rashida’s post, but she did release a carousel of photos from her interview and told followers she wanted to “set the record straight.” During the show, she accused Ball of blindsiding her, claiming he disappeared for three days before dropping the pregnancy news by text.

Gelo, who filed for divorce on July 3—just one week after Rashida announced her pregnancy—has stayed largely quiet. When asked about the backlash last week, he told Billboard, “It don’t touch me or bother me too much… You not me, for real.”

For now, the custody battle and war of words continue. Meanwhile, Rashida, due in December, says she’s enjoying the show and was, as she put it, “just loading up.”

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

