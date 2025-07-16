9 bizarre Himesh Reshammiya songs that are too addictive: Tandoori Nights to Ice Cream and more

Himesh Reshammiya has been ruling the music industry. Over the years, Himesh garnered immense recognition for his songs and unique singing style. He is not only a composer, singer, and actor but also a cult figure in the Bollywood industry. Known for his nasal singing style, Himesh's songs became a sensation. He has carved a niche that's hard to replicate. He has made some classic songs but a few with bizarre lyrics, melody and music that became addictive.

These songs make you laugh first, but in the next moment, you find yourself humming to the tune. Here are the 9 most bizarre yet unreasonably catchy Himesh Reshammiya songs.

1- Tandoori Nights

Tandoori Nights is a song from a film titled Karzzzz, that released in 2008. Himesh not only sang songs in this movie but also acted alongside Urmila Matondkar. While chorus ta-ta-ta.... tandoori nights might make you scream 'what?' in shock, it's a fact that it won't stop playing in your head. Nightlife compared to appetisers, and sung so interestingly that you can't stop singing it once you hear it.

2- Ice Cream

Ice Cream from The Xpose movie, that released in 2014, is hilarious, catchy, and with an absurd logic. The line from the song 'Ice cream khaungi, Kashmir jaungi' promises to stay with you forever once you listen it.

3- Tandoori Days

While Tandoori Nights wasn't enough, the singer recently launched Tandoori Days. 'Ta-ta-ta...tandoori days, aanan-faanan' the lyrics are dangerous to a level that you might end up never hearing the song again.

4- Hookstep Hookah Bar

'Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar, hookah bar' - you are highly mistaken if you think that it's Hookah Bar song. Hookstep Hookah Bar was a recent song by Himesh. The peppy beats have done justice to this song by Himesh; however, its absurd lyrics are hard to ignore.

5- Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri

Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri, a song from the cult movie Phir Hera Pheri that released in 2006, is among those rare gems that are hard to forget. Kitne armaaan maan maan maan... in Himesh's voice is something that you can't get over. It's been more than a decade since the song's release, but whenever it plays, one can't help but hum this cringeworthy track.

6- Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Jhalak Dikhla Ja is from the Aksar movie, which was released in 2006. While this song is very famous and loved immensely, the pattern of repeating the chorus continues in this song as well. 'Ek baar aaja aaja aaja aaja' - Himesh managed to turn repetition into a sonic weapon and won hearts.

7- Chalao Na Naino Se

Chalao Na Naino Se from Bol Bachchan combines a playful melody with his trademark vocal style, creating a fun and memorable track that has become a popular choice for Bollywood dance numbers.

8- Tera Suroor

Tera Suroor from Aap Kaa Suroor is a song that is a prime example of his style. The high-pitched vocals, the simple yet repetitive melody, and the overall atmosphere of the song are all hallmarks of his work. While some find it annoying, others find it incredibly catchy and addictive.

9- I Love You Sayyoni

I Love You Sayyoni from the Kajaare movie that was released in 2000, is as confusing yet groovy. The meaning of the word Sayyoni still remains a secret, but the chorus sticks like gum in your mind.

