It's Official: Priyadarshan announces Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, duo to work together after 17 years

Before Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are reuniting on another project. Speculations were rife that their upcoming movie is an action thriller and is titled Haiwaan. And now, the filmmaker has himself announced the movie and confirmed the title and its leading star cast.

Priyadarshan announces his next film, Haiwaan

Priyadarshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan from the Lords. He made the film official as he wrote, "'Haiwaan' my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords.” The post left fans in excitement, with several social media users starting to comment.

In the shared picture, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari duo can be seen together, busy exchanging thoughts and enjoying the match. Akshay is spotted donning a salt and pepper look, wearing a beige-colored blazer and white shirt, complemented by his goggles. Saif Ali Khan donned a blue shirt and sported his charming look with spring aviators on.

Is Haiwaan a remake of Oppam?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are coming together as the lead actors for this movie. Touted to be a gritty action thriller, it is reportedly a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam, which was also directed by Priyadarshan. Mohanlal had played the main lead in the original film, and it was one of his biggest blockbusters.

As per media reports, Haiwaan will go on the floors in August 2025, with an eye on a 2026 theatrical release. Akshay Kumar might be seen as playing the negative lead in the movie, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a blind man. It will be interesting to see who else will join the star cast.

Before Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan had locked Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol for the lead roles, but now things have changed. After wrapping up Haiwaan, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar will move on to the much-awaited comedy sequel, Hera Pheri 3. The OG trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao will be seen together, making it another hilarious outing for the audience.

