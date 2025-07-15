Saiyaara Advance Booking Update: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film sells a blazing 26000 tickets in top national chains with over 2 days to go

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is all set for a grand theatrical release on 18th July, 2025. The movie's buzz is peaking at the right time and same can be seen in the film's advance bookings. As at 11pm on 15th July, 2025, that it the Tuesday prior to its release, Mohit Suri's romantic-musical has sold 26,000 tickets in top Indian national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. The speed suggests tickets sales of well over 1,00,000 tickets in top chains.

Saiyaara Has Sold 26,000 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1, With 2 Days To Go; Booking Outside Top Chains Also Excellent

The bookings are excellent even outside the top chains. Moviemax has sold over 1,100 tickets and to put things into perspective, it has already sold more tickets than this year's Kesari 2 and Jaat for the opening day. By morning, it will have gone past Sitaare Zameen Par as well. Single screens in Bihar are filling fast, indicating that collections outside the plexes will also be strong.

For its costs, the film looks to be breaking even very comfortably in its first two to three days, irrespective of the word of mouth. The movie has recovered 75 percent of its costs and the remaining 25 percent, amounting to Rs 15 crore, shall be recovered once the film grosses Rs 37-40 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara May Well Be A Hit Even Before Release

In other words, the movie seems like a hit even before release, something that's said for very few films. The last time this was said was for Gadar 2, given its low costs and phenomenal advance bookings.

There is a buy one get one offer for the first day, that the makers could have done without by gauging the interest that the people have for the film. Not that it really matters, but it gives those against the film, a thing to point out.

Saiyaara Brings A Ray Of Hope To Exhibitors

The advance bookings of Saiyaara are heartening, not just for the film's producers but also the exhibitors, who finally may have found stars other than the generational icons, to pull people to theatres.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara hits theatres on 18th July. Advance bookings are now open. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

