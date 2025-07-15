Tiger Shroff drops a big update on Baaghi 4 teaser: ‘Expect the unexpected’

Baaghi 4 is among the most-awaited Hindi films this year. Though the movie is set for its release in September, fans are waiting for its first promo. And now, Tiger Shroff has taken to his social media handle and promised fans to release Baaghi 4 assets soon.

Tiger Shroff shared a poster of his back standing against a calendar where the June column was marked with ‘Teaser in July’. The text written on it reads, “Where is Baaghi 4?” Another text reads, “Fans deserve a trailer, not silence. Release the teaser on YouTube.”

The post carries two slides. On the second slide, the actor can be seen in a blood-soaked look, indicating a brutal and gory fight sequence.

Tiger Shroff captioned the post with an apology and a promise to drop the Baaghi 4 teaser soon. He wrote, “Dear army, I'm so sorry to keep you all waiting. I've been seeing your messages and posts every day, and trust me, I'm as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you it's worth the wait! I'm giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected! (red heart emoji) p.s - love all these posters you guys make, thank you so much(a rose and heart emoticons) almost all the time (Fire emoji) @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Baaghi 4 teaser to release in July 2025?

As per Tiger Shroff’s words, the teaser of Baaghi 4 can be expected anytime soon this month. For the unversed, the fourth installment of the successful action franchise, Baaghi, will hit the big screens on September 5th. Sonam Bajwa is playing the female lead while Sanjay Dutt is the main villain.

Kannada director A. Harsha has helmed the project under the production banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The fate of Baaghi 4 is not only crucial for Tiger Shroff but also for the production house, as their last few releases haven't hit the mark at the box office.

