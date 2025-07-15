Who is Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend? Meet singer Ella Mai, the rumored mother of NBA star's child

Ella Mai may be best known for her breakout hit “Boo’d Up,” but over the past few years, she’s also gained attention for her rumored relationship with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The NBA superstar and Grammy-winning R&B singer have spent years dodging public scrutiny about their relationship.

Despite their silence, their ongoing presence in each other’s lives has made headlines many times over the years, from the early rumors in 2020 to Olympic sightings with their alleged child in 2024. Their romance may have unfolded mostly behind the scenes, but fans have managed to piece together a surprisingly detailed picture of their relationship.

Clues, concerts, and carefully timed appearances

Their connection didn’t begin with a red carpet debut; it started with overlapping locations and raised eyebrows. In late 2020, viewers noticed Mai livestreaming from a space that looked a lot like Tatum’s home, per People. That sparked speculation, but it wasn’t the first sign.

Months earlier, Tatum had reportedly flown to see Mai perform after a Celtics game. By 2022, they stopped trying to hide altogether. The pair attended Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons and were later spotted at a Coney Island concert.

When Tatum brought Mai to teammate Marcus Smart’s wedding the next year, guests caught them singing and dancing to her own hit, “Boo’d Up.” Clearly, she wasn’t just a date—she was part of the circle.

Olympic cheerleading, baby news, and matching ink

Per the publication, Mai showed up courtside in 2024 for some of Tatum’s biggest moments, including his NBA title win and Team USA’s gold medal match in Paris. The quiet scenes of Mai holding a newborn in a video further hinted at something more personal.

Later that summer, Page Six confirmed she and Tatum had welcomed a child. Though the pair didn’t make an announcement, a clever Amica Insurance ad showed Tatum juggling dad duties, while a closing shot of three sneakers—adult, child, and baby—drove the message home.

More recently, the couple got matching tattoos behind their ears: a tiny ‘3’ meant to symbolize Mai’s November 3rd birthday. Tatum has also been spotted with “Deuce” and “Dylan” written on his sneakers, possibly revealing the name of their second child.

