Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' relationship timeline: A romance built on teamwork

A love story that began in the hallways of a Texas high school now anchors one of the NFL’s most celebrated duos. Through pro careers, cross-country moves, and three children, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have built their relationship on shared adventures and genuine friendship.

They met as teenagers in Whitehouse, Texas, and stuck together through college moves, puppy parenthood, and Patrick’s meteoric rise in the NFL. Along the way, Brittany cheered at his MVP awards, babies arrived, and they even co-own a professional soccer team. Here’s a deeper look at their timeline.

Advertisement

From high school hallways to sideline cheers

Brittany was a junior when Patrick, then a sophomore, first caught her eye at Whitehouse High. As reported by Page Six, they navigated their teenage jitters, and got to prom dates in 2013 and 2014. They later became long-distance when Brittany headed to the University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick to Texas Tech University.

They stayed close despite the separation of hundreds of miles; she attended his pep rallies whenever she could, and the adoption of Steel the puppy in 2016 kept them connected.

Engagement, marriage, and growing their team

In February 2020, after winning Super Bowl LIV, Patrick proposed in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium with a 10-carat emerald-cut ring, per the publication. They wed on March 12, 2022, in Maui, with Brittany in Versace, Patrick in a grey suit.

Their daughter, Sterling, had arrived in February 2021 and witnessed the event. Patrick’s brother Jason Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kayla Nicole were in the wedding party as well. The couple’s son, Bronze, followed in November 2022, and daughter Golden Raye joined them in January 2025. Their dog Steel later got a friend too, a cane corso they named Silver.

Advertisement

Bonding beyond the ball

The Mahomes couple became co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current in 2023. The three-time Super Bowl champion lauded his wife and children’s support when accepting the 2022-23 NFL MVP award, saying, “This life means nothing without y’all,” according to the outlet.

Through every promotion, playoff run and public accolade, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have shown that teamwork truly does makes the dream work.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Serena Williams lost to Sakkari and compared it to ‘dating a guy you know sucks’