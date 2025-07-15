Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong's Low Life Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Low Life is a South Korean crime drama, set in 1970s Korea, inspired by the webtoon The Hooligans and some real-life events. The series, featuring Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong in lead roles, explores the themes of greed, crime, and twisted loyalties. Centered around the allure of hidden treasure, it will make for an interesting watch for adventure, thrill, and mystery lovers.

Low Life: Plot and Character Details

The core plot of Low Life centers around a sunken Chinese ship off the coast of Shinan, containing valuable treasure. The central characters of the treasure hunt are uncle O Gwan Seok (Ryu Seung Ryong) and his nephew O Hui Dong (Yang Se Jong). They get involved with the criminal underworld during their treasure hunt, and what follows is thrilling action.

Beyond the surface-level plot, the series also explores the darker aspects of human nature and the lengths people will go to for wealth and power. This aspect is illustrated through the treacherous actions of the uncle and nephew, whose lust for treasure drives them to deceit and manipulation.

The characters are not portrayed as purely good or evil, with the drama exploring the moral compromises and ethical dilemmas.

Besides the uncle-nephew duo, another character with a keen eye for money is Yang Jeong Sook (Im Soo Jung). She is the wife of a powerful businessman who has a significant degree of control or power over the financial decisions within the family.

Low Life: When and where to watch

Low Life will premiere with its first 3 episodes on June 16 on Disney+ at 4:00 PM KST (12:30 PM IST/3:00 AM ET). Koreans, as well as international viewers, can also watch it on the OTT platform.

Regarding episodes 4-11, one new episode will be released each week on Wednesdays, concluding with the final two episodes on August 13.

Low Life: Supporting cast

The actors playing important roles in Low Life, besides the main cast, are as follows–

Im Hyun Joon stars as Ko Seok Bae

Lee Sang Jin will play the role of Na Dae Sik

Kim Eui Sung will be seen as Professor Kim

Kim Sung Oh stars as Im Jeon Chul

Lee Dong Hwi will play the role of Sim Hong Gi

