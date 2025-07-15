Min Hee Jin allegedly slams HYBE on social media after clearance of criminal charges, fans say 'truth will always win'

Min Hee Jin was cleared of all criminal charges levied against her by BTS' agency HYBE LABELS, According to a July 15 report by K-media Star News. The verdict brought an end to the prolonged dispute between her and the company, with the former ADOR CEO emerging victorious. While she refrained from making any public comments about the ruling, her social media activity was interpreted by some as a subtle jab at HYBE and her haters.

Did Min Hee Jin hit back at HYBE with her social media update?

After Min Hee Jin emerged victorious in the lawsuit against HYBE, she posted an Instagram story of the song Beyond The Clouds by The Frank Cunimondo Trio. The timing of Min Hee Jin's update sparked curiosity among fans. A particular part of the track lyrics made them feel that the former ADOR CEO purposely posted it to take a sly dig at the HYBE LABELS.

The lyrics in question are– "You see beyond the clouds / living so joyfully / no one will hold you long / your world is always / bright and free."

Though Min Hee Jin did not mention the lines in her post, fans quickly picked up on the message, interpreting it as a declaration of her newfound freedom after enduring a prolonged period of intense scrutiny. Many lauded her resilience and ability to rise above the challenges she faced. Others saw the post as a testament to her strength, viewing it as a powerful response to the accusations that had shadowed her for over a year.

They call her "queen" and support her by saying "the truth will always win."

Min Hee Jin gets cleared off beach of trust allegations, levied by HYBE

At the heart of the breach of trust probe were HYBE's allegations that Min Hee Jin had sought to seize control of ADOR through unauthorized means. The allegations centered on her purported failure to fulfill her responsibilities as CEO, with allegedly prioritizing personal interests over that of the company's shareholders.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the police determined that no criminal activity had taken place and chose to dismiss the complaints submitted by the agency, opting not to file charges.