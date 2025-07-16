Box Office: Metro In Dino sees a big jump of 50 percent on 2nd Tuesday, Anurag Basu directorial collects Rs 2 crore

Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is performing reasonably well at the box office. The romantic drama, starring an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and others, needs better traction to bag a clean Hit verdict.

Metro...In Dino collects Rs 2 crore on Day 12, cume approaches the Rs 40 crore mark

Opened with Rs 3.25 crore, the romantic drama wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 15 crore plus. It further witnessed a decent trend over the weekdays and wrapped its opening week at Rs 25.35 crore net in India.

The Anurag Basu movie registered some good traction on its second weekend and added Rs 11.25 crore to the tally. It further collected Rs 1.25 crore on its second Monday. As per estimates, Metro...In Dino recorded a jump today, courtesy of discounted ticket prices. It collected Rs 2 crore today and took its total cume to Rs 39.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day/Week-wise box office collections of Metro...In Dino are:

Week/Days India Net Collections First Week Rs 25.35 crore Second Friday Rs 2.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 4.25 crore Second Sunday Rs 4.75 crore Second Monday Rs 1.25 crore Second Tuesday Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.85 crore net in 12 days

Based on the trends, the movie is expected to wrap up its second week at Rs 42 crore net. It is anticipated to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its third week; however, the movie will face multiple new releases next weekend, with Saiyaara being the major competitor. It will be interesting to see how it performs in its third weekend.

Metro...In Dino plays in theaters

Metro...Dino is playing in theaters now. You can book your tickets for the movie from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

