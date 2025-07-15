Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers a heart attack, shares health update: 'Life is short'

Actor Aasif Khan, who has worked in various web series including Panchayat, was recently hospitalized. Several media portals claimed that Aasif suffered a heart attack on Monday night. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital on time and received immediate medical assistance. His condition is now stable. Aasif shared his health update on social media while stressing that 'life is short'.

Advertisement

Aasif Khan talks about the importance of life in latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, Aasif Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared updates about his health condition. Aasif posted two Instagram stories, out of which one of them featured a roof of the hospital. In his post, he spoke about life being "short" and one should not take it for granted.

"Realizing after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is most important to you and always cherish them," the Panchayat actor wrote. He added, "Life is a gift, and we are blessed."

Aasif Khan says he is on the 'road to recovery'

In another Instagram story, Aasif Khan shared a note while informing his followers that he was hospitalized due to health issues.

Advertisement

"...I'm grateful to share that I am now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love and concern and well-wishes. Your support mean the world to me," reads his Instagram story.

Aasif Khan concluded his post by saying that he will return to work after recovery. "I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," the Mirzapur actor wrote.

Here are the screenshots of his Instagram stories:

Aasif Khan's work front

Aasif Khan started his career with web series, Mirzapur in 2018 in which he was cast as Babar. His other notable works include Panchayat, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega and Paatal Lok. Aasif was last seen in Panchayat: Season 3 in 2024. He plays the role of Ganesh, the groom in the Panchayat series.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5: Here's when you can watch Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta's popular web series