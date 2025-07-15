Who is Coco Gauff’s boyfriend, Jalen Sera? A look at the tennis star’s private romance

Despite being one of the most recognizable young athletes in the world, Coco Gauff has managed to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jalen Sera mostly out of the spotlight. The two have been dating since 2023, and while Gauff was tight-lipped about his identity for nearly a year, she recently confirmed his name in June 2025.

During a lighthearted Bose video, she listened to a sweet voice message from him, and both his name and face were confirmed for the first time. Now, two years into their relationship, fans are getting a clearer picture of the man behind the name.

They’ve known each other since childhood

Though their romance didn’t begin until their late teens, Gauff and Sera have known each other for years. Both grew up in Atlanta, and her mother, Candi Gauff, was actually Sera’s fourth-grade teacher.

“My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults. He’s always been a smart, nice kid,” the tennis star said to TIME. Their longstanding familiarity eventually evolved into what Coco has called her “first real relationship.”

Jalen Sera is a musician and aspiring actor

Far removed from the world of tennis, Sera is focused on a creative path. Gauff shared that he is currently in school and pursuing music and acting, often posting guitar covers on YouTube. After watching the tennis drama Challengers in 2024, Gauff joked that she was glad her boyfriend was not a fellow player.

"I told my boyfriend, 'Thank God you don't play tennis'," she said, per ESPNW's Instagram. Gauff values having someone outside her professional orbit, telling TIME that it gives her "a fresh perspective" as it gives her "someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all."

Win or lose, she has his complete support

Though he isn't on the tour, Sera has been one of Gauff's biggest sources of support. During her 2023 U.S. Open run, she credited him with helping her stay mentally grounded before the final. They talked until 1 a.m. the night before, helping ease her nerves.

"Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep, so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep," Gauff admitted to reporters after the match, per People.

