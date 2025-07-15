World’s oldest marathoner Fauja Singh passes away at 114: A look at the ‘Turbaned Tornado’ legacy

Fauja Singh, the legendary British-Indian athlete known as the “Turbaned Tornado,” passed away at the age of 114 on July 14. He was struck by a vehicle in his hometown of Beas Pind, Punjab, while out on a daily walk, something he never gave up, even past 110.

As the world’s oldest marathon runner, Singh was proof that life doesn’t end at 60, or 90 for that matter. After picking up running at 89, he went on to finish marathons across the globe, becoming a global symbol of endurance, discipline, and unshakable will.

From farmer to phenomenon

Singh’s early years were relatively unremarkable. Born in 1911, he was a quiet child with weak legs who couldn’t walk properly until age five. He spent most of his life as a farmer in Punjab, only moving to London in the 1990s after the death of his wife.

That move changed everything. In 2000, when he was just past 89, he ran his first marathon in London. This was nearly seven hours on the road. By 2011, he reportedly became the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon in Toronto.

While his passport and a letter from Queen Elizabeth II confirmed his age, the Guinness World Records could not officially recognize it without his birth certificate.

Legacy that outran time

The Turbaned Tornado raced in New York, London, Toronto, and Mumbai. He shaved minutes off his time year after year. He was running uphill in Ilford. His diet was taken care of at the gurdwara.

He has also refused to run without his turban, even when officials tried to stop him. "I refused to run without my turban. Eventually, the organisers allowed me to run with it, and for me, that's my biggest achievement."

Off the track, he became a global icon—appearing in Adidas campaigns, carrying the Olympic torch in 2012, and raising money for multiple charities. His running club, Sikhs In The City, plans to build a clubhouse in his honor.

He ran for over a decade. But he will inspire for much longer.

