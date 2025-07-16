Box Office: Maalik shows a minor jump on Tuesday; Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 2.00 crore on day 5
Starring Rajkummar Rao, Maalik fetched Rs 2 crore on the fifth day of its release at the box office. The gangster drama was aided by Tuesday discount offer.
Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is the latest addition to the box office race in India. It stars actor Rajkummar Rao in the titular role of a gangster. The action thriller, also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee, has completed five days of its theatrical run. Released on July 11, 2025, Maalik showed a minor jump in its business on Day 5.
Maalik records Rs 2 crore on Day 5
Jointly backed under the banners of Tips Industries and Northern Light Films, Maalik collected Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day. It maintained the net figure of Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday each. After its opening weekend, the Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs 1.75 crore on the first Monday.
Now, on Day 5, Pulkit's directorial recorded Rs 2 crore net business, bringing its cume collection to Rs 17.85 crore. The film was aided by Tuesday discount offer today which facilitates cinephiles to book the tickets at subsidized rates.
|Day
|India Net Collections
|1
|Rs 3.60 crore
|2
|Rs 5.25 crore
|3
|Rs 5.25 crore
|4
|Rs 1.75 crore
|5
|Rs 2 crore
|Total
|Rs 17.85 crore net in 5 days
Maalik remains behind Bhool Chuk Maaf
This is to note that Rajkummar Rao's previous release, Bhool Chuk Maaf performed better than his new movie, Maalik. In five days, it had earned a total collection of Rs 37.50 crore net at the box office.
Maalik to compete with Saiyaara
Maalik is currently locking horns with movies like four movies, Metro In Dino, F1: The Movie, Superman, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Rajkummar Rao's latest release, which has been maintaining a decent hold, will soon welcome the upcoming film, Saiyaara at the box office. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's movie is releasing on July 18, 2025.
Maalik plays in theatres
Maalik plays in theatres. Have you booked the tickets for Rajkummar Rao's film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Maalik Day 4 India Box Office: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's gangster drama steadies at low levels on first Monday; Nets Rs 2 crore