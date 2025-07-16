Box Office: Maalik shows a minor jump on Tuesday; Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 2.00 crore on day 5

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is the latest addition to the box office race in India. It stars actor Rajkummar Rao in the titular role of a gangster. The action thriller, also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee, has completed five days of its theatrical run. Released on July 11, 2025, Maalik showed a minor jump in its business on Day 5.

Maalik records Rs 2 crore on Day 5

Jointly backed under the banners of Tips Industries and Northern Light Films, Maalik collected Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day. It maintained the net figure of Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday each. After its opening weekend, the Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs 1.75 crore on the first Monday.

Now, on Day 5, Pulkit's directorial recorded Rs 2 crore net business, bringing its cume collection to Rs 17.85 crore. The film was aided by Tuesday discount offer today which facilitates cinephiles to book the tickets at subsidized rates.

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.60 crore 2 Rs 5.25 crore 3 Rs 5.25 crore 4 Rs 1.75 crore 5 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 17.85 crore net in 5 days

Maalik remains behind Bhool Chuk Maaf

This is to note that Rajkummar Rao's previous release, Bhool Chuk Maaf performed better than his new movie, Maalik. In five days, it had earned a total collection of Rs 37.50 crore net at the box office.

Maalik to compete with Saiyaara

Maalik is currently locking horns with movies like four movies, Metro In Dino, F1: The Movie, Superman, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Rajkummar Rao's latest release, which has been maintaining a decent hold, will soon welcome the upcoming film, Saiyaara at the box office. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's movie is releasing on July 18, 2025.

Maalik plays in theatres

Maalik plays in theatres. Have you booked the tickets for Rajkummar Rao's film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

