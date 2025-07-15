Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Headed for Late Summer Wedding? Here’s What Reports Are Saying

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the loved duos in the industry. The couple is allegedly set to exchange vows in a grand wedding that is to take place in September.

The sources close to the pair revealed that late summer is an appropriate time for the Only Murders in the Building star, as she will be cleared off from all her schedules.

Blanco and Gomez have been together for the past couple of years. The duo also announced their engagement in December 2024, as the actress-singer took to her social media account to flaunt her diamond ring.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding plans

According to the reports of The Daily Mail, Gomez and the record producer will have an intimate ceremony in California, with only close friends and family present.

While the guest list is not revealed yet, the fans can expect Taylor Swift in attendance with her beau, Travis Kelce. The sources close to the Monte Carlo actress and Blanco revealed to the media portal, “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September.”

They further added, “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.” An insider went on to mention that the invites for the wedding have already been sent out via email.

A source continued to reveal, “Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

Meanwhile, previously it was reported that Selena is enjoying her time being the fiancée of Blanco. An insider said that she feels comfortable with the record producer and has a dream of being married forever.

