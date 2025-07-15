Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra blessed with a baby girl

And the wait is finally over as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome their first child. The power couple of Bollywood has been blessed with a baby girl.

In February 2025, the Shershaah actors announced their pregnancy by posting an adorable photo. The image featured little socks in their hands, conveying a simple yet meaningful message of them embarking on a new journey.

Sharing her joy, the War 2 actress captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

For the unversed, the duo was seen together in Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara were paired opposite each other, showcasing perfect onscreen chemistry. Soon, their reel romance turned into a real-life love story, and the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Co-starring Jr NTR, War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari. The actor is paired with Janhvi Kapoor in this romantic comedy drama. The Maddock Films venture is expected to be released on August 29; however, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Pinkvilla congratulates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their new beginnings as parents.