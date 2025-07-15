Is Lamine Yamal better than Cristiano Ronaldo? Cristiano Jr. doesn’t think so

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stirred debate during a Twitch livestream when a friend suggested Barcelona’s wunderkind Lamine Yamal might be superior to his father. The 15-year-old, answering without hesitation, pointed to trophies as the ultimate measure.

With discussions around football’s rising stars becoming more intense, Ronaldo Jr.’s remarks come as a succinct conclusion: 'titles matter.' The enduring weight of silverware and a son’s loyalty to his record-breaking dad was aptly brought out in the video.

Advertisement

Livestream showdown: Loyalty over hype

During a session with content creator 2xRaKai, Ronaldo Jr. was asked if Yamal could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo. “Right now? Yeah, Lamine is good,” he began, per Sportskeeda. Then came the clincher: “But he hasn’t won anything yet.”

The comment spread quickly online, partly because it was inaccurate. Yamal had won UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain, breaking multiple records along the way. However, though the 18-year-old was already a European champion and La Liga winner, he still trails behind CR7’s five Champions League titles and five Ballon d’Ors.

Yamal’s rising resume vs. Ronaldo’s trophies

Yamal made history at Euro 2024, becoming the youngest scorer in tournament history and finishing with one goal and four assists. He was named Young Player of the Tournament and followed up with a standout club season: 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances.

He led La Liga in assists and won the 2024-25 title with Barcelona, bringing his total to five career trophies—one fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo’s two international titles. And yet, despite Yamal’s rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s career remains the benchmark.

Advertisement

Besides the five d’Ors and League titles, the 40-year-old has 141 UCL goals, 137 international goals, and 31 major club trophies across four leagues. He’s also the only man to score in five different World Cups, namely Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and Qatar.

Potentially appearing for his sixth World Cup in 2026, the legend has laid claim to 7 best player titles across FIFA and UEFA, 4 European Golden Boots and 12 Footballer of the Year awards. As far as Ronaldo Jr. is concerned, those achievements are not just impressive—they’re unmatched.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who has the highest Instagram followers?