After NTRNeel and Salaar 2, Prashanth Neel to collaborate with Ram Charan? Find out

Director Prashanth Neel is currently working on the film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, starring Jr NTR. While his future lineup is yet to be made official, it seems the KGF director might join hands with Ram Charan.

Prashanth Neel and Ram Charan to collaborate?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel are in talks to collaborate on a project together. While more details about the film haven’t been made yet, the report suggests that the ideas for the movie have aligned with each other.

As per the report, the film would only take place after the director wraps up his films NTRNeel and Salaar 2 with Prabhas. However, an official confirmation about the collaboration is yet to be made by either of them.

Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, Prashanth Neel made the headlines after it was reported that he would be collaborating with Allu Arjun for a film. The movie is expected to be titled Ravanam, with Dil Raju bankrolling it.

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s NTRNeel

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are currently working on their first-ever collaboration, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). The movie is said to be a high-octane action flick slated to release on June 25, 2026.

While more casting details are yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas would be playing key roles in the movie.

Ram Charan’s work front

On the other hand, Ram Charan was last seen in the movie Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama tells the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Charan plays dual roles — both father and son — alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The RRR star is next set to appear in the sports action drama flick titled Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie, slated to release on March 27, 2026, features Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.

