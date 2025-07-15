IU and My Mister cast bond still going strong after 7 years, idol sends coffee truck to Park Soo Young’s drama set

IU continues to prove that meaningful bonds can thrive well beyond the end of a drama. On July 14, veteran actor Park Soo Young shared a heartwarming update with fans. He revealed that IU had sent a surprise coffee truck to the filming set of his new drama, For First Love.

Advertisement

The small but touching gesture quickly warmed the hearts of fans. It stood out not just for its generosity, but for what it represents: a friendship born on the set of My Mister that still holds strong seven years later.

IU sends a coffee truck to Park Soo Young

Park Soo Young, who played the role of Lee Jae Chul in the 2018 hit drama My Mister, took to Instagram to share a cheerful update. He posted photos of himself smiling beside a coffee truck sent by IU. She portrayed the lead character Lee Ji An in the series. The truck was decorated with personalized banners featuring IU’s witty messages and playful references to their shared drama history.

One banner read: “From Ji An, who still owes our fairy-like Soo Young sunbaenim. Enjoy the treats!” It’s a lighthearted callback to their on-screen connection and real-life friendship. Another banner offered support to his current project: “Cheering for Soo Young sunbaenim and the For First Love team!”

Advertisement

In his caption, Park Soo Young warmly thanked IU for the thoughtful gift and expressed how much it lifted the mood on set. He added, “Thanks to our IU, who is full of reasons to be loved, the set is filled with refreshing happiness. Thank you.”

My Mister cast real-life bond is still strong 7 years later

IU and Park Soo Young’s connection began on the set of My Mister. It’s a drama known for its deep emotional storytelling and strong ensemble cast. Despite portraying characters from very different walks of life, the cast members developed a lasting bond through the project’s long and intense filming schedule.

Since then, IU has stayed close with several of her My Mister co-stars. She often checks in on their projects and shows support in meaningful ways. The cast of My Mister has continued to earn praise not only for their acting but also for the way they’ve nurtured their off-screen relationships. The show, which aired in 2018, remains a fan-favorite for its nuanced look at human connection, pain, and healing.

Advertisement

IU’s next drama: Wife of a 21st Century Prince with Byeon Woo Seok

Park Soo Young is now gearing up for his next television project, For First Love. It is set to premiere on August 4, 2025. The drama will air on Mondays and Tuesdays and is already creating buzz for its promising storyline and cast.

As for IU, fans have more to look forward to. The beloved actress and singer is confirmed to star in the upcoming period romance alongside Byeon Woo Seok. The series is titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince. Scheduled to air in the first half of 2026, the show is already gaining attention thanks to its cast and intriguing concept.

ALSO READ: Jungkook and IU named world’s most favorite K-pop male, female stars in new survey, only one BTS member missed top 7