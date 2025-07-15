Kang Seo Ha dies at 31: From Heart Surgeons to The Flower in Prison, know her 5 best K-drama roles

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Kang Seo Ha passed away on July 13, 2025, at the young age of 31, after bravely battling stomach cancer. Her unexpected death left her loved ones, fans, and friends in deep sorrow. Unfortunately, she won't get to see the release of her upcoming project, Mangnaein (also known as In The Net), which now stands as her final contribution to the industry.

As a tribute to her memory, let's take a look back at some of the remarkable dramas she was a part of.

Kang Seo Ha's 5 most memorable K-dramas

Heart Surgeons

The drama is set in the chest surgery department of Taesan Hospital, where lives are on the line and the competition among doctors is fierce. The drama focused on three doctors and highlights the power struggles and pressure faced by doctors in such a high-pressure environment.

The Flower in Prison

The historical drama is set during the Joseon Dynasty and tells the story of a girl born and raised in prison. She later becomes involved with a mysterious man and becomes an advocate for the poor, utilizing her intelligence and skills to navigate the legal system and fight injustice.

First Love Again

It revolves around a man and a woman who were once deeply in love and on the verge of marriage. However, for some reason, they had to break up, and eight years later, fate brought them together again. While she attempts to move on, he still grapples with the lingering emotions of resentment and bitterness.

Seonam Girls High School Investigators

The series centers on five high school girls who form a detective club to solve mysteries at their school. The show tackles various social issues relevant to teenagers, including bullying, teen pregnancy, and the exploration of sexual orientation.

Assembly

In the drama, a former shipyard welder unexpectedly becomes a member of the National Assembly. The show explores his journey to adjust to the new role and his struggles to bring about genuine change within the government.

Though Kang Seo Ha is no longer with us, her performances will forever remain in our hearts.

