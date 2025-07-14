From Orkut to parenthood: Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Radhika’s relationship timeline

Long before stadium lights and cheering crowds, Ajinkya Rahane and Radhika Dhopavkar were simply two youngsters growing up in the same Mumbai housing society. Their earliest interactions began when Radhika, a friend of Rahane’s sister, and the future batsman crossed paths during school and local outings.

They spent their college days exchanging messages on Orkut, and seven years of steady courtship later, the foundation for a relationship that would culminate in marriage, parenthood and shared joy was born.

From childhood neighbors to soulmates

Radhika first entered Rahane’s world as his sister’s friend, a connection that blossomed in school corridors and housing-society corridors alike. They began dating in 2007 after years of casual friendship, per News18. Both lived in the same apartment complex and often crossed paths en route to college.

Radhika studied interior design at Vinayak Ganesh Vaze College, while Rahane trained for national selection. “During those days, we chatted on Orkut but rarely mustered the courage to speak in person,” Rahane recalled in Curly Tales’ Sunday Brunch. “I have spent more time in her college than mine, waiting for her to come out and meet me.”

A down-to-earth proposal

Rather than a grand gesture, Rahane chose simple sincerity. After dating for seven years, he sat down with both families to share his intentions: “I told my parents that we are very serious about each other and want to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Their wedding, held on September 26, 2014, was a traditional Marathi ceremony in Mumbai attended by over 1,500 guests. The bride’s amusement dipped, however, when Rahane arrived in a T-shirt and jeans as a jest. He later swapped into full wedding attire to complete the picture.

Where are they now?

Marriage brought the neighborhood sweethearts two children: daughter Aarya in October 2019 and son Raghav in October 2022. As the dutiful wife that she is, Dhopavkar is often seen cheering from the stands during his games, earning her the title of his biggest fan.

When the cricketer suffered a finger injury during the 2023 World Test Championship final, she stayed by his side throughout recovery, praising his calm. Though he is not currently in Team India, Rahane continues to shine in the IPL, with his wife’s presence a constant off-field pillar.

