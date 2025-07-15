VIDEO: Nysa Devgan replicates dad Ajay Devgn's viral Pehla Tu Duja Tu hookstep with Orry, fans say 'Roasted her own father'

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 made headlines for an unexpected reason. The song from the movie, Pehla Tu Duja Tu, which was supposed to be a romantic track, went on to become a viral meme. Ajay and Mrunal Thakur's hookstep might look absurd, but honestly, you can't ignore it. While it has become the new Instagram trend and many have created reels, Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgan didn't hold herself back. She perfectly replicated the hookstep with her friend Orry.

Nysa Devgan replicates dad's Pehla Tu Duja Tu hookstep

Taking to his social media account, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, uploaded a video with Nysa Devgan, and it is too hard to miss. The two best friends perfectly recreated Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's song Pehla Tu Duja Tu hookstep. Orry and Nysa held hands and did the step by moving their fingers on the chorus of the song.

Sharing this video, he wrote, "Imagine hating us but we are just at home doing this." In the caption, Orry wrote, "She dint even have to learn the dance !!"

Watch Nysa Devgan's video with Orry here-

Fans react

After Orry uploaded the video, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. One user wrote, "Bro she literally roasted her own father."

Another netizen commented, "Bro literally pulled ‘Daughter of Sardaar’ to do this." One more comment read, "The amt of concentration this step requires", and many such hilarious reactions made it to the comment section.

Why is Pehla Tu Duja Tu song so viral?

Pehla Tu Duja Tu is a romantic track from Son of Sardaar's sequel. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur pull off a quirky dance move. They link hands and point fingers in sync, which has left the internet in splits and sparked a memefest. Right from the lyrics to the setup, everything about the song has become a topic of discussion.

Son of Sardaar 2 also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and the late actor Mukul Dev in key roles. It is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

