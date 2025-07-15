Lee Dong Wook finds fantasy ‘exhausting’ despite Goblin and Tale of the Nine Tailed fame, here’s why he chose The Nice Guy

Lee Dong Wook is leaving behind the supernatural for something far more down-to-earth. At a press conference held on July 14, the actor opened up about his decision to lead the new noir drama The Nice Guy. This project marks a sharp departure from the fantasy-heavy roles that have defined much of his recent career.

Lee was joined by director Song Hae Sung and co-stars Lee Sung Kyung, Oh Nara, Park Hoon, and Ryu Hye Young. He spoke candidly about what drew him to this darker, more grounded story and why it was time for a change.

Lee Dong Wook trades fantasy for realism in The Nice Guy

Lee Dong Wook is known for his iconic roles in fantasy dramas like Goblin and Tale of the Nine-Tailed. He admitted that the genre, while creatively rich, had begun to wear him down.

In his words, “It was exhausting to constantly create a new world view, to fly through the sky on wires, or to become an uncle from another realm.”

With The Nice Guy, he saw a chance to reset and to return to a character anchored in reality. “When I read the script for The Nice Guy, it felt like my feet were finally back on the ground. I wanted to act out something realistic,” he said.

Lee Dong Wook brings shades of his real self to The Nice Guy’s role

Lee revealed that he approached this role differently from his past characters. Unlike his fantasy projects that required intense preparation and physical training, The Nice Guy demanded something simpler: emotional honesty.

“I didn’t prepare anything special for this role. It’s more like everyday acting,” he explained.

By peeling back the layers, Lee hopes to let audiences see more of his own personality shine through the role. It’s something he hasn’t always had the chance to do in his more theatrical past performances.

About The Nice Guy

In The Nice Guy, Lee plays Park Seok Cheol. He’s the eldest grandson of a fearsome three-generation gangster family. On the surface, he’s part of a criminal legacy. But underneath, he hides an unexpectedly sensitive soul. As the story unfolds, Seok Cheol is drawn into an emotional journey with Kang Mi Young (played by Lee Sung Kyung). She’s a struggling singer and his first love.

The noir-style drama brings grit and heart. It offers a nuanced look at family, loyalty, and the unexpected tenderness that can grow in even the harshest of worlds. The Nice Guy is scheduled to premiere on July 18, kicking off with two back-to-back episodes. The drama is expected to appeal to viewers looking for something more grounded, character-driven, and emotionally rich than the usual fantasy fare.

