Ramayana: Did Sanjay Gupta take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Rs 4000 crore budget epic drama?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been making headlines owing to its massive production scale and star-studded cast. While the epic mythological saga has already got the audience talking about it, producer Namit Malhotra's recent comment about the project's budget soaring to Rs 4000 crore has only added to the hype.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's tweet has garnered attention as it appears to be a subtle dig at the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Did Sanjay Gupta indirectly slam Ramayana?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta mentioned how massive projects such as Dune, Avatar, Star Wars, and other big-scale movies led the work to speak for itself. He added that these movies, despite featuring groundbreaking and never-before-seen VFX, didn't discuss them prior to release.

Sanjay Gupta's tweet that has been going viral:

Although the filmmaker didn't mention the Ramayana in his tweet, the timing prompted X users to wonder if he had indirectly slammed the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

Namit Malhotra about Ramayana budget

In a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Namit Malhotra called Ramayana his 'lifetime project.' Discussing the production budget, he said, "Budget-wise, it was like…everybody thought I'm a lunatic because no Indian film by a long distance comes close to it. To put it simply, it will be like 500 million dollars by the time we are done on both films put together- Part One and Part Two, which is over Rs 4000 crores."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the upcoming epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Mata Sita. Besides them, it stars Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey will be seen playing Lakshman.

Ramayana's ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. Interestingly, the movie's background score is composed by music legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. On the other hand, the makers are in talks with a Hollywood studio to distribute the movie worldwide.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: ‘Hand-wrote 900 pages, Netflix ghosted me' reveals Anurag Kashyap, calls it his biggest heartbreak