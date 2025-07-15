McGregor's pics kissing another woman on a beach go viral; Soon-to-be wife Dee Devlin breaks silence amidst controversy

Over the weekend, Conor McGregor faced fresh controversy after being spotted locking lips with an unidentified woman on a crowded Florida beach. Rather than a mea culpa, the former UFC champion unleashed a cryptic social-media post invoking Irish politics.

Meanwhile, long-term fiancée Dee Devlin opted for calm support, wishing McGregor a happy birthday and sidestepping any mention of the incident. The contrasting responses have only added fuel to the fire as fans and critics alike dissect every move.

McGregor’s odd political outburst

Rather than addressing the viral images head-on, McGregor made a jarring pivot to politics. “I will drag Taoiseach of house and home… Ireland, PUT ME TO WORK!” he posted, bizarrely volunteering to serve a seven-year term if elected by the Irish public.

The post made no mention of the woman he was seen embracing on a Florida beach or his fiancée of 16 years. According to The Sun, McGregor was openly affectionate with the mystery woman for hours: wrapping an arm around her, laying out towels, and touching her leg, seemingly unconcerned with the many beachgoers nearby.

Dee Devlin’s calculated silence

In stark contrast, Devlin responded not with confrontation, but celebration. As reported by The Express Tribune, she shared a birthday post saying McGregor “always keeps Dee entertained and makes her smile.” Her tribute, reposted from a fan account, included smiling couple photos, completely ignoring the scandal.

It’s not the first time Devlin has stood by McGregor through controversy, including his 2024 civil conviction in a sexual assault case. Many online now question her silence, with critics labeling her loyalty as “blind” and “bought.”

Azealia Banks controversy

Later the same day, rapper Azealia Banks accused the UFC star of sending her nude photos and sexually harassing her via DM. Posted with screenshots of the messages and images as proof, the post was quickly circulated on the internet.

Rather than address this and the mounting controversies, McGregor chose to post a self-congratulatory “Happy birthday to me!” tweet instead, as he turned 37 on July 14. The fighter is also entangled in multiple legal battles stemming from past sexual assault allegations.

