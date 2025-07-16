Did Mohanlal join shoot of Dileep starrer Bha Bha Ba with tight security for his cameo? REPORTS

Dileep starrer action comedy thriller Bha Bha Ba is slated to hit the big screens this year. With Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan already playing co-leads, it seems Mohanlal has joined them for a cameo role.

Mohanlal joined the shoot for Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba?

According to several reports, including one shared by Cine Loco, Mohanlal has joined the film’s shoot in Ernakulam and will continue there for a few days. Later on, he and the rest of the team would move to Walayar in Palakkad for a 10-day schedule.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the superstar’s cameo is being shot under high security. Moreover, the reports claim that Lalettan will be seen in a massive fight sequence alongside Dileep in the movie and also feature in a song.

About Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. The film, written by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, features the CID Moosa star in an unhinged avatar.

Apart from the leading actors, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Balu Varghese, Sandy Master, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and many more.

Watch Bha Bha Ba Teaser:

Mohanlal’s work front

Coming to Mohanlal’s professional front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film, which was released on JioHotstar for streaming recently, is a thriller drama featuring the tale of a father and his revenge against the men who caused his son’s death.

Mohanlal will next be appearing in the lead role for the feel-good film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The movie, slated to release on August 28, 2025, coinciding with Onam this year, has Malavika Mohanan as the female lead with Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap in a supporting role.

Moving ahead, the actor is slated to make a special appearance in Mammootty starrer MMMN (Patriot) and also reprise his role in Rajinikanth’s sequel movie Jailer 2.

Interestingly, the superstar will once again be back to hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam this year with its 7th season.

