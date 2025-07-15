On Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya's 20 years, David Dhawan recalls how Sushmita Sen made Katrina Kaif 'comfortable'

Filmmaker David Dhawan has been a part of the Hindi cinema for several decades. He has helmed many iconic comedy movies, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sushmita Sen. As the 2005 film completes 20 years of its release today, Dhawan has recalled how Sushmita helped Katrina feel comfortable on the sets.

David Dhawan recalls working with Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen on Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya set

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan recently shared his experience of working with Katrina Kaif in his 2005 directorial, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Dhawan recalled that Katrina was quite "eager to learn" on the sets. She was establishing her career in Bollywood when the 2005 romantic comedy was released.

The director also praised Sushmita Sen by saying that she made Katrina feel "comfortable" and was quite supportive of the latter.

When Katrina Kaif spoke about her equation with Salman Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Katrina Kaif spoke about her bond with Salman Khan. Talking about it, Katrina told us, "I think we have just both grown along the way right...you gain more experience, you gain your identity as an actor. You start to understand more about yourself, more about the craft, more about your art."

Recalling their collaborations over the years, the actress added they have had a "wonderful journey" from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif began her Bollywood career with Salman Khan. Both of them first starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Salman and Katrina later worked in films like Yuvvraaj, Partner, Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3.

Revisiting Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya also featured Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Beena Kak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Co-produced by Sohail Khan Productions, it was a remake of the American film Cactus Flower (1969), which was an adaptation of the 1965 play of the same name.

Apart from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, David Dhawan is best known for directing films like Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Biwi No. 1 and many more. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas.

