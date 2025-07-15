The Bhootnii OTT Release Date and Final Box Office: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy

The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aashif Khan, and others, is all set to mark its digital debut. The horror-comedy, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, was not well received by the audience during its theatrical run, and it bombed at the box office. However, one can expect a better reception on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch The Bhootnii on OTT?

The Sanjay Dutt starrer is officially announced to stream on Zee5 from July 18 onwards. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the movie along with its release date.

The caption reads, “Jab pyaar ki khoj mein ek bhootnii mil jaaye, toh shuru hoga a rollercoaster of chaos, heartbreaks and lots of ghosthunting! Trailer out now! #TheBhootnii premieres on 18th July, 8 pm, on #ZEE5 & #ZEECinema #TheBhootniiOnZEE5.”

Backed by Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt, Deepak Mukut, and Hunar Mukut, The Bhootnii was earlier titled The Virgin Tree; however, later the title was changed. The horror-comedy has a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The Bhootnii Box Office: Wrapped theatrical run at Rs 5.50 crore

Regarding its box office performance, The Bhootnii has taken in an opening of just Rs 50 lakh. It further failed to gain any solid traction and wrapped its opening week at Rs 3 crore. Furthermore, the movie ended its entire theatrical run with a net collection of just Rs 5.50 crore at the Indian box office, becoming a major disaster.

One of the primary reasons behind its disastrous box office run was its direct box office clash with Raid 2. Had the movie been released on a better date, it could have gained some traction.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

