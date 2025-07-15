BTS’ Jungkook returns to Instagram with new personal account after 2 years, fans hope this one ‘lasts long’

Jungkook is back! Not just in the spotlight, but on Instagram. On July 15, 2025, the BTS vocalist surprised fans by launching a brand-new personal Instagram account under the handle @/mnijungkook

This marks his return to the platform after a two-year hiatus. True to his playful and spontaneous personality, Jungkook made the reveal in the most Jungkook-esque way possible. He suddenly went live from the new account to announce the good news.

Surprise BTS Live draws ARMY in, confirms Jungkook’s new Instagram debut

The live was chaotic, casual, and completely unannounced. But that didn’t stop ARMY from noticing. Despite the lack of promotion, word of the broadcast spread rapidly across social media. It draws thousands of fans to the stream within minutes. Adding to the excitement, fellow BTS members RM and V joined him in the live session.

The purpose of the live was simple: to let fans know that the account was official and active. The profile currently lacks a display picture and posts. But fans now have no doubt it’s the real deal, especially after his bandmates appeared during the surprise live.

‘MNIJungkook’ explained

The username @/mnijungkook stands for ‘My Name Is Jungkook,’ a name that sparked both curiosity and amusement online. Fans were quick to point out on social media how this was a classic Jungkook move.

Within hours of launching, the account has already surpassed 1 million followers and is now quickly approaching the 1.5 million mark. It shows just how massive Jungkook’s global influence still is.

Flashback: Why Jungkook left Instagram in the first place

Back in February 2023, fans were left stunned when Jungkook’s original Instagram account suddenly disappeared. The account had amassed over 52 million followers and featured 87 posts before it was taken down.

At the time, there was speculation around whether it had been hacked or deactivated temporarily. But Jungkook later cleared the air himself. He confirmed that he had voluntarily deleted the account because he wasn’t using it much. In fact, he even admitted to removing the Instagram app from his phone entirely.

Jungkook fans celebrate… cautiously

While ARMYs across the world are thrilled to see Jungkook back on Instagram, many are also treading lightly, unsure if the singer will stick around this time. Jungkook is known for acting on impulse, especially when it comes to social media. And his return has brought joy, excitement, and just a hint of nervous energy among fans.

Still, the overall vibe is one of hopeful celebration. Fans flood the new handle with love, welcoming him back and cheering for what could be a new chapter of digital interaction from the BTS star.

