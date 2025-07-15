Ong Seong Wu eyes post-military drama comeback with Love: Track? All about one-act series, Lee Joon appearance, more

K-pop idol turned actor Ong Seong Wu is reportedly gearing up for his small screen comeback following his military discharge. According to multiple industry insiders, on July 15, Ong has been cast as the lead in the upcoming KBS drama. His episode is titled First Love is Like a Wired Earphone (literal translation). It's a part of the 2025 one-act drama series Love: Track.

If confirmed, this will mark Ong's first drama appearance since completing his military service in October 2024. The short-format series is expected to begin airing in the second half of 2025. It will feature a lineup of 10 standalone romance episodes, each running approximately 30 minutes.

Ong Seong Wu to lead first love episode

KBS has long upheld a tradition of single-episode dramas through titles like Drama City and Drama Special. In 2025, that format returns under a new name, Love: Track. It focuses exclusively on different stories of love, exploring everything from first crushes to mature romance.

Ong Seong Wu is reportedly leading an episode centered around first love, a theme expected to resonate with younger audiences. His participation hasn't been officially confirmed by his agency or the production team. But the news has already generated excitement among fans who've been eagerly waiting for his comeback to scripted television.

Ong Seong Wu's post-military career gathers steam

Following his discharge in October 2024, Ong has steadily begun reconnecting with the entertainment scene. He lent his voice to the animated film Nico and recently starred in the stage production of Shakespeare in Love. He showcased his range as a performer.

However, fans have particularly been looking forward to his return to dramas. It's a space where Ong first made a strong impression with roles in Moment at Eighteen, Idol Fever, and more recently, Strong Girl Nam Soon. His rumored casting in Love: Track is seen as a major step toward reviving his on-screen acting career. Many anticipate a full-fledged return to dramas and possibly more ambitious projects to follow.

Lee Joon also joins the one-act series

In addition to Ong, actor Lee Joon has also been reportedly cast in a separate episode of Love: Track titled One Star's Love. He is set to portray a character defined by his extremely rational and efficient personality, who unexpectedly finds himself confronting the chaos of love.

Like Ong's episode, One Star's Love is part of the same 10-episode format exploring diverse love stories through varied characters and settings.

Anticipation builds ahead of airing

Though neither actor's casting has been formally confirmed, the buzz surrounding Love: Track is steadily growing. With two high-profile names attached, viewers are expecting a fresh, emotionally charged anthology that offers a new perspective on modern relationships.

