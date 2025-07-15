Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth sees 15 percent boost on 2nd Tuesday, Scarlett Johansson starrer collects Rs 1.75 crore on day 12

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and others, is performing well at the Indian box office. The movie experienced a notable 15% increase on Tuesday, thanks to discounted ticket prices.

Jurassic World: Rebirth collects Rs 1.75 crore on Day 12, cume crosses Rs 70 crore

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth began its box office journey with Rs 8.25 crore in India. The movie wrapped its opening week at an impressive figure of Rs 50.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It entered the second weekend with Rs 2.75 crore on the 2nd Friday, followed by a solid jump on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping its second weekend at Rs 67.20 crore net.

The movie kept gaining traction on the weekdays too, despite facing competition from the new releases, including Superman. It collected Rs 1.75 crore today on its 12th day, registering a 15% jump over Monday. The total cume of Jurassic World: Rebirth now stands at Rs 70.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth are as follows:

Particulars Net Box Office Week One Rs 50.45 crore 2nd Friday Rs 2.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 70.45 crore

The movie is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming weeks and conclude its theatrical run in India on a much higher note. It will be interesting to see whether the Scarlett Johansson-starrer will be able to cross Rs 100 crore at the net mark in India or not.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

