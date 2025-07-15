Box Office: Superman benefits from the discounted Tuesday offer, holds well on day 5 to collect Rs 3 crore

Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and others, is performing decently at the Indian box office. The James Gunn-directed movie benefits from Tuesday's discounted ticket prices, as it has registered a notable jump on Day 5.

Superman collected Rs 3 crore on Day 5, crossing the Rs 30 crore mark

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the movie hit the screens on July 11th. It clashed with Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, other than holdover releases, F1, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Debuted with Rs 6.75 crore, the movie witnessed a good jump on its following day and collected Rs 9 crore on Saturday. However, the movie didn't show any growth on Sunday and remained flat. It wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 24.50 crore net in India.

The movie further registered a big drop on its first Monday and collected Rs 2.85 crore. According to estimates, it witnessed a jump today and added Rs 3 crore to the tally, bringing the total cumulative to slightly over Rs 30 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Superman Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 8.75 crore 4 Rs 2.85 crore 5 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 30.35 crore net in 5 days

NOTE: Numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Going by the current trends, the fate of Superman in India isn't much favorable. It will have to show better trends in the coming days. However, one must note that the James Gunn movie will see new releases from next weekend. The movie is suffering because of mixed-bag reactions; however, it will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

Superman In Theaters

Superman plays in theaters now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

