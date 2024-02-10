'$1.3M means nothing to this dude': Fans Shocked After Floyd Mayweather Revealed He Reportedly Spent USD 1 MILLION for the Super Bowl Suit

Floyd Mayweather the American undefeated boxing phenom and boxing promoter who retired from professional boxing in 2017 is the richest boxer on the planet. According to some reports he earns 300 million dollars per fight and his expected total earnings from his fight career is around 1.2 billion dollars.



Floyd Mayweather's boxing moniker is “Money” which says it all, Mayweather enjoys a luxurious life he owns a private jet of 50 million dollars, some of the most expensive cars, and mansions. Mayweather loves to showcase his luxurious life on social media and in public appearances.

Mayweather has posted a post about him going to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vagas. Mayweather has spent $1.1 Million to purchase Super Bowl Suits to enjoy the game with his 34 other friends.

Mayweather took shots at celebrities via his Instagram post who asked the Super Bowl to provide them a free seat, “I don’t kiss a** and I never have to beg for nothing especially not to get a Super Bowl suite.”



He further claimed, “ I don’t mind accepting invites at times, but one thing is for sure. The person that’s paying does all the saying.”



“Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas! $1,131,000.00” Mayweather concluded.

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather Spending 1 million dollars on Super Bowl tickets

Now fans are reacting to Floyd Mayweather spending a million dollars on Super Bowl tickets for this Sunday's Super Bowl game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vagas.



Daily Loud a popular news Twitter account posted about Mayweather spending 1 million dollars on Super Bowl, “Floyd Mayweather reveals that before he bought a $1.3 Million Super Bowl suite he paid the IRS over $18 Million.”

Now fans are reacting and sharing their thoughts, a fan tweeted, “$1.3 m means nothing to this dude.”



Another fan reacted, “By the looks of that handwriting.50 Cent was right.”



Another fan mockingly expressed, “Sitting at a table covered with paper matters to him though.”



“1.3 million for a football game that lasts not even 2 hours? God be giving the wrong people money man.” another fan reacts.



Another fan raised concern and expressed, “He retired years ago and still spends money like an active fighter. I still don’t understand how.”



