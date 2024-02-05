Conor McGregor to make Boxing Return? Manny Pacquiao comes out of retirement for fight with UFC star: Report

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most popular combat sports stars of this era. McGregor is the highest-paid and most followed UFC fighter of all time. He generated the most pay-per-views buys in the history of UFC.



Mystic Mac has been currently out of Octagon since 2021 and he last competed against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. The match ended abruptly when Conor McGregor broke his leg and the fight ended after doctors called off the match.



Conor McGregor is now set to make his return back to the combat world. He recently announced he make his return at International Fight Week but later Dana White denied all speculations.

Other than UFC, Conor McGregor has also competed in cross-over boxing. He made his boxing debut against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on August 26, 2017.

The fight was a mega-success and reportedly McGregor made 100 million dollars from the “The Money Fight”.

In recent times, we have seen a sudden rise in the sport of boxing with influencer boxing events and cross-over boxing events like Ngannou vs Fury.

The former boxing legend came out of retirement and is aiming to fight Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia in a cross-over boing extravaganza.

According to Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s agent Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao is back in competition full-time and he looking for some big-money fights out there.

Previously, some reports suggested that Pacquiao was in talks with Floyd Mayweather and even to compete at the Olympics.

Gibbons expressed his views on Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao.

He said, “One of the fights that people talked about for a long time was Manny Pacquiao versus Conor McGregor. That’s something that will be sensational in Saudi Arabia, let’s go. It will be a good place to do it.”



When Conor McGregor called out Manny Pacquiao

Paradigm is a management company that manages combat stars and other sportspersons. Paradigm had an exclusive right to book matches on behalf of Manny Pacquiao which Pacquiao breached. In response, Paradigm sued Pacquiao and asked for 8 million for breaching the deal.

Notorious Conor McGregor is managed by the same company.

McGregor dropped a voice message calling out Manny Pacquiao. He said, “I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg, and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage.”



Both even had a strange face-off at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event in Saudi Arabia last year.

