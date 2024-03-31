3 WWE Legends Who Could Help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline

We are now just six days away from the showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania 40, which will occur on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE is trying to make this year's WrestleMania the biggest WrestleMania pay-per-view.

Some of the biggest superstars in the industry are featured on this WrestleMania XL card, from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and many more.

This year, the main-event storyline involves The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are aiming to end the dominating reign of Roman Reigns and the terror of The Bloodline.

In this particular article, we will predict three superstars who could make their return at WrestleMania 40 to protect Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

These 3 superstars could return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes

3. John Cena - Former sixteen-time champion John Cena has been away from WWE for quite some time. His last two matches in WWE were against members of The Bloodline. John Cena last wrestled at Crown Jewel in 2023 against the enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

Some previous reports suggested John Cena is set to make his return at WrestleMania 40. Now fans are speculating that John Cena could make a return and help Cody Rhodes against old rivals The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The speculation about John Cena's return makes sense, as John Cena still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, and his history with The Rock needs no explanation. The exciting part is that The Rock last wrestled in a proper singles match against none other than Roman Reigns.

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin - Another big name that was a favorite to make his return at WrestleMania 40 and help The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is The Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Currently, The Rock is playing the role of not only a strong competitor but also a compelling cooperative personality, and he claims himself to be the Final Boss. And there is only one man who he doesn't have authority over, and his name is Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake is also one of the greatest rivals of The Rock.

The return of Stone Cold to save Cody Rhodes and his potential face-off with all-time rival The Rock after decades will give us a never-to-forget WrestleMania moment.

1. Brock Lesnar - Last week on Monday Night Raw, where The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes and made him bleed, one particular camera angle focused on a truck with a picture of John Cena and Stone Cold, which created hype among fans as they started predicting the return of Stone Cold and John Cena.

Later the same night, a report by WrestleVotes suggested WWE was doing everything as planned. Nothing is happening without a reason, clarifying the easter egg that WWE dropped with a picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

Fans then pointed to another truck featuring Brock Lesnar, and they started to speculate about The Beast's return. Although Brock Lesnar's return after the controversy around him is difficult, it is not impossible.

Brock Lesnar's return would make sense as he is one of the superstars who had a massive problem with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He could finally take his revenge by helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

