5 Reasons Why LeBron James Is the NBA GOAT, Not Michael Jordan

The amount of hate that some people have for Lebron James, and his accomplishments amaze me. I believe a big part of it comes from people's incapacity to even entertain the possibility that someone could be as good as Michael Jordan.

I want to examine the factors that, in my opinion, make Lebron at least as good as Michael Jordan today if not better.

1. Lebron James is a better shooter

This is not even a debatable point, in my opinion. James has a career percentage of over 54%, compared to Jordan's approximately 51%. However, people can argue on this regarding how tough the defense used to be when Jordan used to play.

However, the most ardent Jordan supporter cannot dispute this one from behind the three-point arc. Throughout his career, James has shot over 34% on 4.0 attempts per game, while Jordan shot 32% on 1.7 attempts per game. Remember that the NBA moved the line to 22 feet in the 1995, 1996, and 1997 seasons to increase scoring, which benefited Jordan.

2. James vs. Jordan: NBA championships

Usually, the GOAT debate ends with the person who has contributed the most championships to their team. Once more, it's hard to compare Jordan and James. Of course, during his six NBA championship series losses with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan never lost. Nor did his teams participate in a Game 7.

But James won a championship for each team and led three organizations to 10 series (eight in a row).

3. Lebron plays in a different era

In the 1980s and 90s, the NBA was very different because rosters were full of big men who weren't necessarily very good players. Athletes nowadays are physically far superior.

The talent level of guards was lower overall, and some right-handed guards had very limited use of their left hand. Additionally, their shooting ability was generally lower.

4. Lebron is more versatile than Michael

James can play all five positions, making him more adaptable than Jordan. With the strength of a running back, the agility of a wide receiver, and the body of a tight end, James is more versatile than Jordan. His style of play results in explosive drives and delicate three-pointers.

Also, James has outperformed Jordan for a longer period. James still has the same amazing appearance at 39 years old as he did 20 years ago. He plays with all the vigor and skill of a pro. Look at his stats. He finished in the top 30 in the NBA with an average of 30 points, seven assists, and over eight rebounds per game as of the last count.

5. Lebron has tougher opposition in the NBA Finals

Although James is only 4-6 in the NBA Finals, if you look at the numbers in isolation, you'll see that eight of James' opponents had a combined winning percentage of .764 going into the playoffs, compared to Jordan's .746.

Three All-NBA players, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, along with a fourth All-Star and All-NBA snub, Klay Thompson, were brought in by the Golden State Warriors a few years ago. Jordan had never faced a team with such potent weaponry before.

