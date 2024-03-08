What Happened to Steph Curry? Warriors Star Ankle Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Bulls

During the Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors game, Steph Curry hurt himself. After driving into the paint with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry rolled his ankle. Caruso Alex guarded him on that play. The star player for the Warriors stumbled while attempting to turn and pass the ball in the corner.

After that play, Curry hobbled back to the locker room. This is the event that resulted in his injuries:

Curry had been having problems a few days ago with bursitis in his right knee. Considering that he has only missed three games this season due to injury, this new injury is a major setback for him. Once Curry left the floor, the Warriors couldn’t get the job done and lost against the Bulls. The loss was another setback as they push for a playoff spot.

The Warriors are not completely out of the running for the top 6, but their task gets tougher with every dropped point.

Golden State is hoping that Curry's ankle injury isn't a chronic problem. There are still 20 games in the regular season, so it will be something to watch going forward as he has experienced ankle problems for most of his career.

Curry has been the shining light in a very disappointing season for the Warriors. He is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

