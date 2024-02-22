6 Sixes in One Over Land Vamshhi Krrishna in Exclusive Club with Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vamshhi Krrishna, a batter for Andhra Pradesh, hit six sixes in an over, on Wednesday, February 21, in Kadapa during the encounter against Railways in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match.

With this remarkable feat, Krrishna joined Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022) to become only the third Indian to smash six sixes in an over.

Krrishna etched his name in history when he hit Damandeep Singh of Railways for 36 runs after going for the maximum on every ball. All six sixes were hit towards the on-side, resulting in a nightmare for Singh as he conceded 36 runs in an over.

Vamshhi Krrishna showcased an incredible performance, managing to score a century in just 64 balls. The talented Andra batter started off with a powerful slog sweep, sending the ball soaring over the deep fence for a six. It was an impressive start to his innings.

The second ball was hit over the long on fence, while the third ball, a full-length delivery, was once again sent soaring over the deep fence. The young star then slog swept the ball over the deep fence once more on the fourth delivery, and after the fifth delivery, launched the ball over the deep square leg boundary.

Krishna then managed to pull off the final six after stepping on the back foot and smashing the ball over the deep fence again. With this, Vamshhi Krrishna recorded his name in the history books and became only the third Indian batter to have scored six sixes in an over.

Indian batters to hit six sixes in an over

Ravi Shastri was the first Indian batter to score six sixes in an over, achieving the feat while playing for Mumbai against Baroda during the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season. He also became only the second batter in the world to achieve this milestone, after Gary Sobers.

Following Shastri, Yuvraj Singh became the second Indian batter to hit a bowler over the rope six times in an over. He also remains the only Indian batter to display a heroic performance on an International stage, when he slammed England’s Stuart Broad for six maximums during the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup.

Third on the list is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who not just hit 6 but 7 sixes in an over during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Gaikwad’s brilliant effort during the match helped him score 220 not out against Uttar Pradesh.

