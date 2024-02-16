Yuvraj Singh showers love on his 'amazing' wife Hazel Keech Singh on Valentine's Day; leaves her 'speechless'

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer, has been happily married to actress Hazel Keech Singh for nearly eight years now. Together, they share two adorable children named Orion and Aura. Despite their busy schedules, the couple continuously showers each other with love and affection, never failing to express how much they value their relationship.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Yuvraj went the extra mile to make his beloved wife feel extraordinarily special. Taking to social media, he shared a heartfelt message with his fans and followers, expressing his profound appreciation for Hazel.

Yuvraj Singh lavishes love on his wife Hazel Keech Singh

Yuvraj Singh recently shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram featuring his wife, Hazel Keech Singh. The accompanying caption beautifully expressed his love and gratitude for her, highlighting her roles as a supportive partner and devoted mother.

He expressed, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the heart of our home who always has my back and excels in every role she plays! From being an amazing wife to a doting mother who puts endless efforts into making our children’s future full of promise. Here’s to celebrating our love today and every day! Love you @hazelkeechofficial #valentines #throwbackthursday."

Hazel, visibly moved by his words, responded with a sweet comment, "It's not often you leave me speechless."

Check out Yuvraj's Instagram post below:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh's love story

During a lively segment on the Kapil Sharma Show, Yuvraj Singh shared a delightful anecdote about his pursuit of Hazel Keech, revealing that he had to overcome three years of her initial indifference before she agreed to go out with him. Undeterred by the initial setbacks, Yuvraj persisted with charm and determination until the Bodyguard actress finally relented, marking the beginning of their romantic journey.

Their love story took a significant turn in 2015 when Yuvraj popped the question, a momentous occasion they joyfully announced to the world through social media. In 2016, amidst much fanfare and celebration, the couple exchanged vows, officially sealing their love in matrimony. Today, their household is filled with double the joy as they revel in the joy of parenthood, blessed with two adorable children, Aura and Orion.

