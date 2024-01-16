Yuvraj Singh thinks THIS actor would be right fit for his biopic: ‘Will have some good news soon’
Yuvraj Singh said that he recently watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The cricketer also revealed that he's working on coming up with his biographical movie.
Yuvraj Singh is well known for hitting six sixes in one over against England at the 2007 World Twenty20. The former Indian international cricketer proved his mettle as an ace athlete on the field. After overcoming cancer, he also proved how strong he is. His life story is worthy of a biopic. When asked who he would want to star in his biographical film, the all-rounder took the name of this talented actor. Read on to know who he is.
Yuvraj Singh thinks Ranbir Kapoor would be perfect for his biopic
Yuvraj Singh is a former Indian international cricketer who played in all formats of the game. When on the field, the left-handed all-rounder broke several records and came out victorious in his battle with cancer. While speaking with the Times Of India, Singh spoke about his life, dealing with fatherhood, and revealed plans for his biopic.
Sharing which actor would be the right choice for his biopic, Singh said that after watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, he thinks the actor would be apt to play him in his biopic. The cricketer was quoted as saying, "I recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic. But eventually, it’ll be the director’s call. We’re definitely working on it and will have some good news soon.”
