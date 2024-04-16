Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Hazel Keech was part of Harry Potter series and THIS Shah Rukh Khan movie?

Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech has been a model and actress is something that is known to everyone, but do you know at the beginning of her career she worked in the much loved Hollywood films of the Harry Potter series?

When Hazel Keech shared details about her role in Harry Potter films

Back in 2018 during an interview with Oaktree Sports, Hazel Keech opened up about her role in Harry Potter films. "I was in three (films)," she said while adding, "I was in the Chamber of Secrets (2002), The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), and the Goblet of Fire (2005)".

Shedding more light on her role, Hazel explained that she was an extra, "The word that no one likes to say is 'extra'. But I was an 'extra'.

Hazel also opened up about her experience of shooting for the films and said, "They are so professional in the West and it's like they take details so seriously. They have like 10 chaperones and chaperons are for hundreds of kids there are. They have teachers and tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons, you have to bring your homework. So, we don't do very much shooting because of the children and the legalization. But everyone is so nice and everyone is so professional."

Further praising the detailing, she said, "Everything was down to the T and I was loving it"

Hazel Keech on one of the Harry Potter film scene featuring her

"There was one scene we shot, which was during the Quidditch match. When the Dementor comes and Harry falls off his broom. So I was in that scene, in that rain scene. So that rain scene is fully like an indoor studio. We have waterproof clothes, under our clothes and ponchos. There's so much rain that I made friends with the umbrella guy. So actually if you see the first shot, there's Harry, there's Ron and Hermoine. And to their right, there's a stand with a really big umbrella. I am under the umbrella. It was such a great environment and such a great thing to be a part of it. The best experience of my professional career. I can easily say it."

More about Hazel Keech

Apart from her work in the Harry Potter series, Hazel Keech has been a part of Hindi films like Shah Rukh Khan led Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Salman Khan led Bodyguard, Maximum, and Dharam Sankat Mein. She has also been a part of TV shows Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Bigg Boss 7. While in Bodyguard, she played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's friend, she was seen in Hrithik Roshan's entry scene in K3G while cheering for him.