Comedian Sudesh Lehri recalls hilarious interaction with Yuvraj Singh and Shilpa Shetty at airport

Sudesh Lehri engaged in a candid discussion with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in their latest podcast, sharing even the minutest details from his life. The podcast was brimming with unlimited emotions and laughter. In one segment, Lehri recounts significant incidents from his journey in the industry, while in another, he shares his amusing first encounter with famous cricketer Yuvraj Singh and, subsequently, with Shilpa Shetty at the airport.

Sudesh Lehri’s hilarious encounter with Yuvraj Singh

The renowned comedy duo, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, recently featured in the podcast of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The session turned out to be particularly amusing as the duo shared their real-life incidents. Sudesh Lehri recounted his initial meeting with the celebrated cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the airport. He explained how he failed to recognize Singh initially due to his complete lack of knowledge about cricket. Lehri went on to describe his confidence in his own popularity, which made Yuvraj’s recognition seem insignificant at first. However, upon witnessing the cricketer's stardom at the airport, Lehri realized his importance. A random person's inquiry about whether he was indeed Yuvraj Singh made Lehri understand that Singh must be a notable figure.

Upon this realization, the comedian commented, “Paji dekhlo aap kitne down-to-earth ho. Matlab hum jaise kalakar ko lekin apne itna pyaar de rahe ho. Matlab aap wakai itne bade star. Jaise aap itne bade naam. Aap world famous Yuvraj paaji hum jaise kalakar ko aap (Brother, look how down-to-earth you are. I mean, you're showing so much love to an artist like me. Really, you are such a big star. Like, you have such a big name. You, the world-famous Yuvraj brother, are giving your time to an artist like me).” Yuvraj responded by saying he appreciates everyone who deserves it. Further Sudes went on appreciating his father too.

Advertisement

Sudesh Lehri’s first meeting with Shilpa Shetty

Later in Bharti Singh's podcast, the comedian recounted his second celebrity encounter, this time with none other than Shilpa Shetty herself. While flying in the same business class, Sudesh Lehri attempted to catch her attention with impromptu efforts, but received no response from her, leading him to give up. After the plane landed and he was standing at the airport with his friend, his friend alerted him, “Peeche apke Shilpa Shetty aa rahi hai (Shilpa Shetty is behind you).” As she approached, she patted the comedian on the shoulder and said, “Hello Sudesh Ji. Main apki bahut badi fan hun aur apne mujhe bahut hasaya. To socha ek bar mil lena chahiye (Hello Sudesh Ji. I am a big fan of yours and you have made me laugh a lot. So, I thought we should meet once).” Sudesh described his reaction by apologizing to her and admitting that he too wanted to meet her, as he himself is a big fan, but he was unsure if she had noticed him or not, to which Shilpa burst into laughter.

Sudesh Lehri’s career journey

He started his career with the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge III, in 2007, where he secured the third position, following Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar, respectively. Afterwards, Lehri participated in the show Comedy Circus as a contestant, partnering with Krushna Abhishek, where the duo made history by winning three seasons in a row. The show gave them fame as the Krushna-Sudesh duo. They appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. Currently, he is associated with The Drama Company on Sony Entertainment Television, appearing alongside Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.