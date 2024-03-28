'Performance Enhancement Drugs': NBA Fans Roast LeBron James for His Joke About Post-Game Feeling

LeBron James has cemented his status as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball and there is no doubt about it.

Born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, LeBron's journey to basketball stardom began during his formative years at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School and his status only became evident after passing years.

Standing strong at the age of 39, the Lakers star forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, there have been numerous debates on his age that saw the NBA fans’ quick reactions.

Recently, a similar scenario rose to the ever evolving platform of social media where a clip of LeBron James talking about how he feels after each game went viral.

While sitting with JJ Redick on his recently launched podcast, Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, Bron recalled a night when he was encountered by his wife Savannah James.

Savannah asked about how he felt when he was back home after a game, to which LeBron had a great remark to make.

Recalling the moment of Savannah’s generous question, he said, "I was explaining to my wife the other day, she asked me how I'm feeling when I came home after the game. I said, 'Babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade and it's 2024 and you've never changed the tires. So rub my feet, please.”

"And I've never changed the tires. These are the same tires from 2003," LeBron added.

Soon after the video was out, the NBA fans were quick to react to add their reaction to the post.

A user wrote, “How about performance enhancement drugs?”

Surprisingly, not only did he comment on the post, it soon reached out to other fans and many of them did not let the moment pass by without adding their thoughts.

LeBron James spoke about guarding Kawhi Leonard on his podcast

Ever since LeBron James launched his podcast, the internet is after every detail of it. ‘The King’ has unfolded a recent event when the Lakers were facing the Los Angeles Clippers on February 28, and he had a mind game against Kawhi Leonard.

LeBron also acknowledged that he vetoed coach Darvin Ham’s defensive techniques. He said, "We had switching built in versus Kawhi and versus James and whatever the case may be, and I vetoed it in the second half."

Addressing what was running in his mind, he added, "I know T-Lue more than any other player that's been with T-Lue, and I know he plays target ball too. It got to a point, in order for us to get back into the game, switching anybody onto Kawhi is not favorable for us. So I might as well get ready."